I am not thinking about revenge, says Mohun Bagan coach Jamil

Revenge will not be on Khalid Jamil's mind when his team Mohun Bagan locks horns with his former employers East Bengal in the hugely anticipated derby at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Sunday.

Jamil, who was in charge of East Bengal last season, fell out of favour after a fourth-place finish in the and a Super Cup final loss to Bengaluru FC.

Not attached to any club since then, the winning was roped in by Mohun Bagan after Sankarlal Chakraborty tendered his resignation following a spate of disappointing performances.

Since taking charge of the green and maroon brigade, Jamil has overseen two victories on the trot.

"I am not thinking about revenge. It's a big match. This is not about personal, individual players. It's about the teams. I have come here to help Mohun Bagan," Jamil told reporters two days ahead of the all-important derby.

Mohun Bagan are placed sixth in the points table with 21 points from 13 games while East Bengal are two rungs above them on 22 points, having played one game less than their arch-rivals.

"They are a good team. Attack also strong, defence also strong," Jamil said about the opponents.

Haitian star Norde has hit form after recovering from an and will look to play an important role in the big game which he missed in the last two meetings.

" is an but the remaining players are also important," the said.

Mohun Bagan got a week long break and Jamil said they used the time for recovery.

"The one week gap we got, we focused on giving recovery period. We will have options going into the game but we haven't changed a lot. The only change is we have to give our best."

Asked about his team's title chances, Jamil said: " There are many matches in the league remaining but we have to be our best.

"I don't give predictions in but if we give our best, we will get what we want."

In their first leg meeting, East Bengal prevailed over Mohun Bagan 3-2.

--IANS

dm/gau/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)