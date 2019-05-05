Ranveer, Arjun root for 'Golmaal Junior'

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's forthcoming " Junior" has got support from the Bollywood fraternity.

Over the last decade, Shetty's iconic movie series "Golmaal" has regaled the audience. has joined hands with Reliance and Picturez to open up a whole new world of the "Golmaal" movie series through their latest venture " Junior".

It will recreate the magic of the iconic movies through tailor-made to appeal to children, and then showcase it on the children's channel from May 13.

"For all the junior fans... 'Golmaal' goes junior! Enjoy," Shetty posted on Instagram, along with a promo link of the show on his page.

It drew comments from celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Farah Khan, Shamita Shetty, and more.

Ranveer wrote: "Go go go golmaaaal", while Arjun commented: "Sir please, it's time for one more."

The show will bring the "Golmaal" characters in an all-new animated avatar while maintaining the spunk and quirkiness from their original characters.

The story will revolve around the two prank gangs of and indulging in fun, chaos and drama.

