Ranveer Singh enlivens LFW with rap, rappers

It was as much a unique experience for Ranveer as for the audience at the fashion gala.

Ranveer said: "Our film is closely connected to the music and the music was the heart of our show. There were unique performances, a live music show... The entire gang has authentic rappers and they contributed to the film, dialogues and music of the film.

"It was a unique show and a unique experience for me."

Fashion label LoveGen collaborated with "Gully Boy" to create the menswear line 'GullyGen'. Ranveer sported a jumpsuit, sweatshirt and cap as he walked -- or rather pranced around -- the ramp.

While the show had street art adding colour to the backdrop, Ranveer ensured his magic goes beyond the ramp. He made an impromptu appearance at the and sang away, leaving the audience ask for more.

To top it all, he jumped into the crowd, attempting a crowdsurfing of sorts, much to the delight of his fans.

At the event, Ranveer was also accompanied by "Gully Boy" and Sidhwani.

On the unique coming together of a film and a fashion show on the ramp, Ranveer said: "I loved it. It is the first time that any of movies had merchandise turned right."

The film is releasing on February 14.

