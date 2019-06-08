Neesham snares five as Kiwis pack Afghans for 172

All-rounder returned career-best figures of 5/31 as bundled out for a paltry 172 in 41.1 overs in a rain interrupted clash here on Saturday.

Neesham broke Afghanistan's 66-run opening stand by dismissing Hazratullah Zazai (34) before sending back (0) and then cleaning up their middle order with the scalps of (4), (9) and Najibullah Zadran (4) in no time.

For the Afghans, who are yet to win a game, scored a defiant 59 but it was not enough to take them past the 200-run mark after they were put into bat by Kiwi

Besides Neesham, tearaway quick Lockie Ferguson took 4 wickets, giving away 37 runs in 9.1 overs. Ferguson ended Aftab Alam's 14 run cameo as he was caught by wicketkeeper who took as many as five catches behind the stumps.

Brief scores: Afghanistan: 172 all out ( 59; 5/31, Lockie Ferguson 4/37) vs New Zealand

