Tobacco vendors eye schools for sale: Study

companies in are targeting schoolchildren as young as eight years for sale of their products and placing advertisements, finds a new study.

Conducted by Consumer Voice and (VHA) of the study titled ' Tiny Targets Report' which was released here on Wednesday, found that nearly half of the vendors around schools sell products.

It covered schools in 20 cities across six states -- Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, and Telangana.

For the study, survey was carried out in 243 schools at 487 point of sales (PoSs) across India has found that about half of them (225) sell products to minors.

"Street vendors were the most common form of vendors of the 225 tobacco points of sale. Vendors advertise around schools and sell and bidis via single sticks, making these products cheap and accessible to children and youth," the study found.

It also stated that vendors display in ways that are appealing to children and youth and utilize and distributing free samples.

"The tobacco industry must be held accountable for their aggressive efforts around our children's schools. Our schools are not safe so long as the tobacco industry continues to try and lure our children into buying their deadly products," Bhavna B Mukhopadhyay, Chief Executive, of India said.

