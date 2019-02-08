Raza Utsav begins with music and dance performances

Colourful cultural performances of Kuchipudi, Bharatnatyam, and Hindustani classical vocals, dance and music festival 'Yuva Shastriya' marked the beginning of 'Raza Utsav', a celebration of S.H. Raza's 97th birth anniversary organised by the

The celebration of classical music and dance opened at Triveni on Thursday evening with a classical music recital by Bhuvanesh Komkali, grandson of and the disciple of Guru Vasundhara Komkali and Guru Madhup Mudgal.

"With a programme like Yuva Shastriya, the has tried to carry the legacy of S.H. Raza, in offering adequate opportunities for it to grow and flourish. The Foundation aims to keep the Indian traditions of classical dance and music alive by bringing forward young artistes who have decided to dedicate their lives for arts," Managing of the foundation, Ashok Vajpeyi, said.

The opening evening of Yuva Shashtriya also witnessed a new Bharatnatyam performance by Himanshu Srivastava, a disciple of and

--IANS

ss/rs/ab

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)