RBI penalises five PPI issuers

The (RBI) on Friday imposed monetary penalty on five Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI) issuers, including m-pesa, for non-compliance of regulatory guidelines.

Accordingly, the RBI has fined Rs 3.05 crore, while a penalty of Rs 1 crore has been imposed on PhonePe.

Similarly, My Mobile Payments and GI Technology were fined Rs 1 crore each, whereas was penalised with a Rs 5 lakh penalty.

