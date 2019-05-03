RBI penalises five PPI issuers

-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday imposed monetary penalty on five Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI) issuers, including Vodafone m-pesa, for non-compliance of regulatory guidelines.
Accordingly, the RBI has fined Vodafone m-pesa Rs 3.05 crore, while a penalty of Rs 1 crore has been imposed on PhonePe.
Similarly, My Mobile Payments and GI Technology were fined Rs 1 crore each, whereas Y-Cash Software Solutions was penalised with a Rs 5 lakh penalty.
--IANS
rv/arm
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
