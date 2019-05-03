JUST IN
Business Standard

RBI penalises five PPI issuers

IANS  |  Mumbai 

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday imposed monetary penalty on five Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI) issuers, including Vodafone m-pesa, for non-compliance of regulatory guidelines.

Accordingly, the RBI has fined Vodafone m-pesa Rs 3.05 crore, while a penalty of Rs 1 crore has been imposed on PhonePe.

Similarly, My Mobile Payments and GI Technology were fined Rs 1 crore each, whereas Y-Cash Software Solutions was penalised with a Rs 5 lakh penalty.

First Published: Fri, May 03 2019. 23:32 IST

