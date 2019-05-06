RCB fan cheering Kohli & boys becomes internet sensation

ended their dismal IPL season with a victory over While the win gave and his boys something to feel good about, an RCB fan who had gone to watch the game at the in Bengaluru as attained celebrity status on the internet.

The camera panned towars the RCB fan in the middle of the match and clips of her have since gone viral. The girl's account was also made public and the number of followers on it has since crossed 150k overnight.

There are also quite a few fake accounts that have come up with her name, prompting the fan to post a clarification that this remains her only handle. "PLEASE do not follow or accept any other accounts with my name on (sic.)," she said in the post.

RCB were the first team to be eliminated from the playoff race. They have ended their season at the bottom of the table with just five wins in the 14 matches they played. While their points tally is the same as that of Rajasthan Royals, their net run rate of -0.607 saw them finish at the bottom.

This prompted and star de Villiers to post an apology to the fans through the franchise's handles ahead of their final game against

Kohli said the season was as disappointing for players as it was for fans. "We will do everything we can, next year to turn this around," he said. "Even after three hours of the match being washed out (against Rajasthan Royals), you sat in the stadium and gave us the loudest cheer when we walked out to bat. That's special. Thank you so much for being the lovely fans."

"Sorry about the ups and downs. we are hoping to finish on a high. Please keep supporting us. It keeps us going and, hopefully, something special will come out of the last game and the next season," AB de Villiers had said.

