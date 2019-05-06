Chennai, Mumbai to lock horns in Qualifier 1 (Preview)

The first finalist of the ongoing edition of the (IPL) will be decided when (CSK) take on Indians in the 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, here on Tuesday.

In their final group stage encounter, both the teams had contrasting results. would be riding high on confidence after clinching a convincing nine-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to acquire pole position in the points table.

The Mumbai-base franchise seems to have all their bases covered. In and Rohit Sharma, they have one of the finest opening pair in this edition. They have big hitters like and who have been in top form in this IPL. And their boasts of having one of the best seam attacks, having the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga in their arsenal.

On the other hand, Chennai had to face a crushing defeat in their last encounter against Kings XI Punjab. The have their shortcomings in all departments, something which Dhoni is aware off. However, the three-time IPL champion have the experience of playing in big matches and handling pressure, something which is known to all.

The excessive humidity and the spinning Chinnaswamy track is bound to assist the home team and it would require a herculean task from to beat Chennai in their own backyard as said by Pandya.

"Definitely, Chennai is a different challenge. It will be a cracker of a game. We just hope to get the best out of that one and go through to the finals," Pandya had said after the match against KKR.

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Yuvraj Singh, Lasith Malinga, (c), Kieron Pollard, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ben Cutting, Jayant Yadav, (wk), Evin Lewis, Barinder Sran, Siddhesh Lad, Jasprit Bumrah, Beuran Hendricks, Pankaj Jaiswal, Hardik Pandya, (wk), Anmolpreet Singh, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Mayank Markande, Rasikh Salam

Chennai Super Kings: Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Murali Vijay, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis, Deepak Chahar, Mohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Dhruv Shorey, Scott Kuggeleijn, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Chaitanya Bishnoi, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif

--IANS

aak/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)