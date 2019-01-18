PM Modi to address three rallies in Bengal: State BJP chief

is set to address two public rallies in this month and another in Kolkata's iconic Brigade Parade Ground on February 8, said on Friday.

Ghosh also announced that a string of five BJP rallies in the state, to be addressed by Amit Shah, will begin on January 22 instead of January 20,

"Modi ji has given time for two rallies in Bengal this month. The first one would be in north Bengal on January 28 and the next one would be somewhere between Thakurnagar or Bongaon in North 24 district on January 31," he said.

"He is also set to hold a Brigade rally on February 8. We will forward the dates to the for approval," he said.

The said the five public rallies to be addressed by the between January 20-22, would be delayed by two days.

The venues of the scheduled rallies would, however, remain unchanged.

"The scheduled dates of ji's public rallies in Bengal have changed due to his He wants to come here after complete recovery. So his first rally will be held in Malda on January 22 instead of January 20," Ghosh said.

"He will hold two rallies in Jhargarm and district's Suri on January 23 and two more rallies in South 24 district's Jaynagar and district's Krishnanagar the following day (Jan 24)," he added.

Shah, 54, was admitted to AIIMS, on Wednesday after contracting He is is currently under observation of the institute's

