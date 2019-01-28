Recusals hit SC benches

There has been a sudden spate of recusals in cases in the highest judiciary with as many as four such instances over the past few days.

had on last Thursday recused himself from hearing a plea challenging Nageswara Rao's appointment as interim (CBI)

Sikri, heading a bench before which the NGO Common Cause's plea, deferred the hearing as he recused himself for having been part of the that gave its nod for Alok Verma's removal as the CBI

Justice Sikri expressed his inability to hear the matter in an obvious reference to his participation in the January 10 meeting of the Committee that ousted Verma.

A controversy had also erupted that Justice Sikri's name had been cleared for appointment to a tribunal in after his retirement after the removal. He later refused the government's offer.

Earlier, Justice had recused himself from hearing the same matter. The Justice said he would be part of the meeting to choose the new CBI .

The CJI had deputed Justice Sikri in his place at the meeting of the high-level selection panel as he had heard the case against him.

Justice U.U. Lalit, who was part of a five- Constitution Bench headed by the CJI, opted out of the hearing in the Ayodhya title dispute case when who appeared on behalf of a pointed out that he had appeared in a related case in 1994.

Following Justice Lalit's recusal, the on Friday reconstituted the five- bench to hear a batch of petitions challenging the 2010 verdict tri-furcating the disputed site into three parts and giving one each to Nirmohi Akhara, and the original Muslim litigant.

The newly constituted bench comprises CJI Gogoi, Justice S.A. Bobde, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Justice Ashok Bhushan, and Justice

Also, last week judge Justice recused herself from hearing the plea of former Himachal Pradesh and his wife challenging a trial court order to frame charges against them and others in the disproportionate assets case.

A sitting of constitution bench scheduled for January 29 has been deferred due to non-availability of Justice Bobde.

