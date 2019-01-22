Allot land for Indian Oil's textile project: Pradhan to Odisha CM

has urged Chief to order the allocation of 75 acres of land to Indian Oil for its textile project in for manufacturing polyester yarn.

"Non-cooperation from the would deprive the state of this opportunity, which would in all likelihood, shift to a more 'industry-friendly' state," said Pradhan in a letter, released to media on Tuesday, to

Indian Oil has committed an investment of Rs. 1,971 crore in the project for manufacturing 300 KT per annum polyester yarn and fibre.

"I am given to understand that the requisite land allocation for the textile project is on hold for non-availability of approval of the textile project from competent authority of Government," said the

"Indian Oil's polyester yarn unit at will revolutionise the industrial landscape of in view of the immense scope for numerous upcoming MSME downstream units. This will offer huge employability and hence herald a new era of emerging as ' of the East'," said Pradhan.

He further said that several downstream units for yarn, for apparels would be coming up subsequently in the surrounding area with an estimated investment of more than Rs. 2,500 crore and has the potential to generate 25,000-30,000 jobs.

