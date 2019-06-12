JUST IN
Business Standard

Riteish joins rebellious journey of 'Baaghi' franchise

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Actor Riteish Deshmukh has joined the cast of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment's upcoming film "Baaghi 3", which also stars actors Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.

"After giving us a #Housefull of laughter, #NGEFamily welcomes you to the rebellious journey of the #Baaghi franchise! @Riteishd #Baaghi3," according to a tweet posted on Wednesday on behalf of the film production company Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Riteish has acted in the company's "Housefull" franchise.

Meanwhile, the third instalment of the successful action franchise "Baaghi" will release on March 6, 2020.

Tiger joined the franchise, which started in 2016, as Ronnie the rebel.

"Baaghi 3" is being directed by Ahmed Khan.

First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 13:18 IST

