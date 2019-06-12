Vijay Varma bags his first international project

"Gully Boy" is set to star in Mira Nair's "A Suitable Boy", which is his first international project.

In the Indian-American filmmaker's series, which is an adaptation of Vikram Seth's much acclaimed novel with the same name, Vijay will be seen playing the character of Rasheed, a student at and also an

The story of "A Suitable Boy" is set in the time after independence revolving around four families. The novel is divided in 19 parts, each part focusing on different sub-plots.

"I am elated to be part of a project. I've been the biggest admirer of her work and cannot wait to make this illustrious story come alive," Vijay said in a statement.

"During the process of screen tests, I read a few parts but it was the character of Rasheed that really attracted me as an and I was drawn to it. I'm glad that this project came my way and I'm looking forward to be working with a stellar team," he added.

The shooting of the series is set to begin in September this year.

