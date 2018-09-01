FC defeated hosts City 2-1, thanks to first-half goals from forwards and Sadio Mane, despite a grave error by that handed their lone goal of the English (EPL) match on Saturday.

While trying to dribble around forward inside the area, got the ball caught in his feet and lost possession. Iheanacho pounced on the mistake and passed the ball to Rachid Ghezzal, who sent it into the wide-open net in the 63rd minute, bringing the score to 1-2, reports

have won all four games of the season so far, thanks to Jurgen Klopp's formidable attacking trio of Firmino, Mane and Mohamed Salah, who started Saturday's match strong.

It was Salah who first threated Kasper Schmeichel's goal early in the game, but his close-range shot went just wide.

Ten minutes into the match, Mane gave his side the lead with a left-footed shot inside the box, making the most of Andrew Robertson's pass.

Leicester, who missed suspended striker Jamie Vardy, tried to get back in the game as forward fired from close range, but made the save.

In the closing minutes of the first half, Salah tried his luck again with a long-range shot that failed to get past Schmeichel.

A header from Firmino doubled Liverpool's lead in the last minute before stoppage time, seizing on James Milner's cross from a corner kick.

Following Allison's second-half mishap, took control and slowed down the pace of the game to secure the win, with Klopp taking Salah out for the last 20 minutes.

Liverpool lead the table with 12 points, while Leicester, who suffered their second defeat this season, provisionally hold the seventh spot with six points.

