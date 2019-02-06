Priyanka Gandhi assumes charge as AICC general secretary

Wednesday took charge as and will helm the party's affairs in East.

She assumed charge after dropping her husband Robert at the ED office. She then met party workers.

Priyanka was appointed as and in-charge of east on January 23 by her brother and Rahul

Her office is adjacent to the room of her brother at the party headquarters at Akbar Road here.

She will attend her first official meeting on Thursday. Rahul has convened the meeting of all general secretaries and in-charges of various states to plan the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections.

