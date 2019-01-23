Priyanka formally enters politics as Cong general secretary for UP East

Ending years of speculation, formally entered on Wednesday with the appointing her for Uttar Pradesh East in a move reflecting the party's intent to go full throttle in the state ahead of the

She will take over her new assignment in the politically crucial state -- a bastion till the mid 1980s -- from the first week of February, a statement from the party said.

The appointment is being seen as a masterstroke which will boost the morale of party workers in a state where influence has been waning over the years and where the and the have announced a tie-up.

Priyanka Gandhi, who turned 47 on January 12, will assist her brother and Congress in the Hindi heartland state, which has 80 Lok Sabha seats, the largest of any state in the country.

There had been speculation over her entry into active and the party and her mother had said that she would take the plunge when she decides so.

"Congress has also appointed Smt as AICC for Uttar Pradesh East. She will be taking charge with effect from first week of February 2019," a statement from said.

also appointed as AICC for Uttar Pradesh West.

and Scindia replace Ghulam Nabi Azad, who has been appointed for Haryana, where the party is divided into factions.

The Congress appointed K C Venugopal as general secretary Organisation. He replaces Ashok Gehlot, who has since become minister of

Venugopal will continue to be for Karnataka, where the party is in power with the Secular.

"The party appreciates the contribution of as (Organisation)," a note from the said.

Priyanka Gandhi was earlier actively involved in key decision making in the party along with her mother and brother, including the selection of new chief ministers for Rajasthan, and recently.

She was also instrumental in initiating the entry of and in the

The mother of two is married to Robert Vadra, who is embroiled in a land row in and and is facing probes by the

Congratulations P... always by your side in every phase of your life. Give it your best, said in a post.

Her joining active by assuming an important role in the party heralds the entry of another Gandhi scion.

Party workers speculated that she may contest seat, which is currently represented by her mother

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)