'Roma', 'The Favourite' emerge favourites in diverse 91st Oscar nominations

Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron's "Roma", a memoir of his childhood in 1970s while living in Mexico, and Olivia Colman's period drama "The Favourite", are in a tie with 10 nominations each for the 91st Academy Awards, where an India-set drama on menstruation, apart from three films backed by Reliance Entertainment, will contend for -- lending a touch of diversity to the line-up.

Even though India's official entry for the Oscars, Rima Das' Assamese "Village Rockstars", failed to make it to the initial shortlist, "Period. End of Sentence", an set on the taboos around menstruation and featuring the real 'Pad Man' Arunachalam Muruganathan, has made it to the top five nominees of the Documentary Short Subject category.

Other nominees in the section include "Black Sheep", "End Game", "Lifeboat" and "A Night At The Garden".

Ecstatic about making the cut, Indian Guneet Monga, who backed the project, told IANS: "We made it... It is beyond everything we thought."

Three films -- "Green Book", "First Man" and " One" -- backed by Anil Ambani-led Reliance Entertainment, have scored a total of nominations.

"Green Book" finds a spot in five categories, "First Man" has got four and " One" features in one category for the awards show, which will be held on February 24 and will air in on Star Movies.

"It is exciting news and truly says a lot about how a compelling story always works. We are extremely proud to be associated with these films and we hope for the best," Shibashish Sarkar, Chief Operating Officer, Reliance Entertainment, told IANS.

The buzz around Cuaron's "Roma" is likely to get a fillip with the news of nominations, including Best Picture, Best and Best In A Leading Role (Yalitza Aparicio among others.

In an interview to IANS, Cuaron had recently said: "When a film like 'Roma' is recognised for awards, I feel the importance of that is to open the dialogue for diversity... Diversity in which people are open to embrace a human experience even if it is shown in the form of other people that aren't like you."

Diversity is in full bloom in nomination list this time.

and Bradley Cooper's "A Star Is Born" and "Vice" have eight nominations each, followed by seven nominations for "Black Panther", which has become the first superhero film ever to make it to the Best Picture category at the

"BlacKkKlansman", a story about an officer, has scored six nominations, followed by five nominations for "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "Green Book", and a tie for " and "Mary Poppins Returns" with four mentions each.

The nominations:

Best Picture: "Black Panther", "BlacKkKlansman", "Bohemian Rhapsody", "The Favourite", "Green Book", "Roma", "A Star Is Born" and "Vice"

Best Director: ("Roma"), Yorgos Lanthimos ("The Favourite"), Spike Lee ("BlacKkKlansman"), McKay ("Vice") and Pawel Pawlikowski ("Cold War")

in a Leading Role: ("Vice"), ("A Star Is Born"), Willem Dafoe ("At Eternity's Gate"), Rami Malek ("Bohemian Rhapsody") and Viggo Mortensen ("Green Book")

in a Leading Role: Yalitza Aparicio ("R"ma")" Glenn Close ("T"e Wife")" ("T"e Favourite")" ("A"Star Is Born")"and Melissa McCarthy ("C"n You Ever Forgive Me?")"

In A Supporting Role: ("Vice"), ("Roma"), Regina ("If Beale Street Could Talk"), Emma Stone ("The Favourite") and Rachel Weisz ("The Favourite").

In a Supporting Role: Mahershala Ali ("Green Book"), ("BlacKkKlansman"), Sam Elliott ("A Star Is Born"), Richard E. Grant ("Can You Ever Forgive Me") and Sam Rockwell ("Vice").

Best Foreign Language Film: "Capernaum" Lebanon), "Cold War" (Poland), "Never Look Away" (Germany), "Roma" (Mexico and "Shoplifters" (Japan)

Best Original screenplay: "The Favourite" "Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara), "First Reformed" "Paul Schrader), "Green Book" "Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly), "Roma" (Alfonso Cuarón and "Vice" ( McKay).

Best Costume Design: "Black Panther", "The Favourite", "Mary Poppins Returns", "Mary of Scots" and "The Ballad of Buster Scrubs"

Best Film Editing: "Blackkklansman", "Bohemian Rhapsody", "The Favourite", "Greenbook" and "Vice"

Best Original Score: "Black Panther", "Blackkklansman", "If Beale Street Could Talk", "Mary Poppins Returns" and "Isle of Dogs"

Best Short Film: "Bao", "Late Afternoon", "Animal Behaviour", "Bird Karma" and "One Small Step".

Best Live-Action Short Film: "Skin", "Mother", "Detainment", "Marguerite" and "Fauve".

Best Sound Editing: "First Man", "A Quiet Place", "Bohemian Rhapsody", "Black Panther" and "Roma"

Best Sound Mixing: "A Star Is Born", "Bohemian Rhapsody", "First Man", "Roma" and "Black Panther".

