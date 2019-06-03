'Jabariya Jodi' release postponed again to August 2

and Parineeti Chopra-starrer "Jabariya Jodi" has been rescheduled for release on August 2.

The film was supposed to hit the screens on May 17, but the release was pushed to July 12, the release date of Hrithik Roshan-starrer "Super 30".

Announcing the new release date of "Jabariya Jodi", Ekta Kapoor took to and wrote: "Zabardasti release date change karwaya (was forced to change the release date). I did not want release between two eclipses. So when too many releases came on that day, we moved to August 2. See you at theatres."

Sidharth also shared the new release date. "The surprise wedding of the year set to arrive on August 2," he tweeted.

Directed by Prashant Singh, "Jabariya Jodi" is based on 'Pakadwa Vivah' (forced marriage), which was once rampant in

"I think I haven't played this kind of role earlier in my career and for Pari (Parineeti Chopra) also, it's a different world and different role," Sidharth had said earlier.

