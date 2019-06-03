Nicolas Cage officially divorced from fourth wife

and his fourth wife Erika are officially divorced after a four-day marriage.

The former couple were granted the divorce three months after their wedding, which they tried to annul after four days, after Cage claimed he was 'too drunk' to marry, reports dailymail.co.uk.

TMZ state that according to court records, the in Clark County, granted their divorce on May 31.

Cage, 55, had claimed the union was based on fraud, because didn't disclose her criminal history and her relationship with another person.

There appeared to be problems with the union almost immediately and hours after the wedding, which took place on March 23, they were seen fighting outside the

later opposed Cage's hope to annul their marriage and made a claim for spousal support.

TMZ claimed that Cage was unable to get the annulment but managed to get a quick divorce and it is unclear if Koike was granted the spousal support she wanted.

