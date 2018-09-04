Rupee falls to fresh low of 71.37 per dollar

The hit a new all-time low of 71.37 per on Tuesday a similar trend among its global peers and amid concerns of trade war escalation.

It opened at 71.24 per surpassing the previous low of 71.21 per dollar, at which it had closed on Monday.

According to analysts, along with trade concerns, and consistent outflow of foreign funds also weighed on the Indian

--IANS

rrb-rv/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)