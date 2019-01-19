Russian FM to hold talks with new UN envoy for Syria

Russian Sergei has said he will hold talks with the new UN for Syria, Geir Pedersen in on Monday next week.

"We will be interested in hearing how he plans to start the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, especially after he just visited on a two-day visit and held talks with the Syrian leadership," said on Friday, reported.

He said that expected the agreement reached at a summit of Russia, Germany, and in in October on the need to start the work of the to be implemented as soon as possible.

said the recent events in Syria, including the terrorist attack in Syria's Manbij on Wednesday, demand a more active involvement of those who want to help eradicate the terrorist threat.

is concerned about the situation in province bordering in the northwest of Syria, the last major hotbed of terrorists in the war-torn country, he said.

According to Lavrov, contrary to the agreement on the establishment of a demilitarized zone in Idlib, about 70 per cent of the zone is still occupied by terrorists, who are shooting at the positions of the Syrian army, local settlements and threatening the Russian air base in Hmeymim.

The Russian top also noted the necessity of transferring territories controlled by the US to the Syrian authorities after the announced US departure takes place.

Moscow is interested in ensuring that the decisions of the on the need to preserve the sovereignty and territorial integrity of are translated into practical actions, Lavrov said.

--IANS

pgh/

