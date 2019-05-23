S.S. Ahluwalia wins Bengal's Burdwan-Durgapur seat

and Darjeeling's outgoing BJP on Thursday won West Bengal's Burdwan- seat, defeating Trinamool Congress' by a slender margin of 2,439 votes.

Sanghamita won the seat in 2014 with a margin of 1,07,337 votes.

Former Trinamool who was expelled for "anti-party activity, and secured the saffron party's nomination from his old constituency Bishnupur, retained the seat by a margin of 78,047 votes over his nearest rival, of the Trinamool.

Khan is barred from entering the district for six weeks by the due to ongoing criminal cases against him. He was, however, allowed to file his nomination by the court, but the bar on his entry into most areas of the constituency remained, forcing his wife to do the campaigning on his behalf.

Trinamool's veteran retained Dum Dum constituency, defeating his nearest rival by a margin of 53,002 votes.

--IANS

bdc/vd

