Babul Supriyo defeats Moon Moon Sen to retain Asansol

IANS  |  Kolkata 

Union Minister and BJP candidate Babul Supriyo retained the Asansol Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 197,637 votes over his nearest rival Moon Moon Sen of the Trinamool Congress, in the results announced on Thursday.

Singer-actor-turned-politician Supriyo secured 633,378 votes while Sen got 435,741.

Supriyo had created a sensation by winning from Asansol in 2014, when BJP bagged only two LS seats from the state.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 22:02 IST

