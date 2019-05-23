Babul Supriyo defeats Moon Moon Sen to retain Asansol

Union Minister and BJP candidate Babul Supriyo retained the Asansol Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 197,637 votes over his nearest rival Moon Moon Sen of the Trinamool Congress, in the results announced on Thursday.
Singer-actor-turned-politician Supriyo secured 633,378 votes while Sen got 435,741.
Supriyo had created a sensation by winning from Asansol in 2014, when BJP bagged only two LS seats from the state.
