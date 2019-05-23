Babul Supriyo defeats Moon Moon Sen to retain Asansol

and BJP candidate retained the Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 197,637 votes over his nearest rival of the Trinamool Congress, in the results announced on Thursday.

Singer-actor-turned-politician Supriyo secured 633,378 votes while Sen got 435,741.

Supriyo had created a sensation by winning from in 2014, when BJP bagged only two LS seats from the state.

--IANS

