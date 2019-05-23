Sabarimala fails to help 'lotus' bloom in Kerala

The emotive row in which senior leaders played a key role failed to help the party open its account in the Lok Sabha battle in

With counting of votes reaching its last round in Kerala, the and its were poised to grab 19 of the 20 seats, leaving only one seat to the ruling (CPI-M).

The usual best showing for the (BJP) came in Thiruvananthapuram where it finished second while ending up in the third spot in all other 19 constituencies.

When Suresh Gopi, a member, was asked to contest from Thrissur, the brass had high hopes that they would win two seats.

But Gopi finished way behind the and the Left.

In Thiruvananthapuram, of Congress, aiming for a hat-trick of wins, increased his lead up from 15,000 votes in 2014 to over 86,000 votes.

It was a blow to Kummanem Rajasekheran, who quit as the to take on Tharoor.

At Pathanamthitta, one of the BJP's popular faces, K. Surendran, who was jailed for over two weeks during the agitation, led for a while in the vote count before being relegated to the third position.

State failed to elaborate on the impact of issue.

State said the Sabarimala issue did surface in the polls and the arrogance of helped them to win.

But CPI-M on Thursday said the cause of this unexpected setback for the Left was the consolidation of minority voters behind the UDF.

said despite the BJP trying its best to fan communal flames using the Sabarimala issue, it failed to make any gains.

Since September 28 last year, when the ordered the shrine to open its doors to all women, the state has been torn between the firm on implementing the order and the brigade led by the RSS adamant on protecting the traditions.

