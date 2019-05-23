Stalin congratulates Modi

-
-
DMK President M.K.Stalin on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his electoral victory in the Lok Sabha elections.
"I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his victory. We hope and wish he will provide a progressive government based on the principles of democracy and inclusivity," Stalin tweeted.
Reacting to the DMK-led alliance's victory in Tamil Nadu, Stalin said: "With folded hands, we accept the resounding victory given to the DMK alliance by the people of Tamil Nadu. During the next five years, we will work hard to fulfil the promises made and protect the interest of our state!"
The DMK-led alliance was leading in 37 of the 38 seats in the state that went to the polls.
