Sabarimala row, Vijayan's style blamed for Left rout

Kerala's ruling CPI-M on Friday gave enough indications that the issue and even Vijayan's leadership were to blame for the party's debacle in the Lok Sabha elections.

The party's state Secretariat dismissed Vijayan's contention that the row was never an issue in the campaign.

The CPI-M-led Left won just one of the state's 20 seats, down from 8 in 2014, with the Congress-led UDF bagging the rest. The BJP-led NDA came second in only Thiruvananthapuram and third everywhere else.

Vijayan, who led the campaign in for the Left, is yet to comment on the debacle, except saying that the LDF campaigned hard against the BJP but the Congress-led UDF reaped the advantage.

At the Secretariat meeting in which also took part, presented a preliminary report which pointed out that shifting of the minority community votes to the UDF was not the only reason for the virtual washout and that the controversy too was a major issue even in LDF strongholds.

The Secretariat decided to call a meeting of the state committee by the end of May to discuss the rout.

On Friday, veteran CPI-M M.M. Lawerence, pulling no punches, said Sabarimala was definitely an issue and even women in the party were not able to accept the manner in which the government handled it.

"The style of putting across things matters a lot as that (which) has to be done in a particular manner... if not, it can be misinterpreted. Such style has to change," he said, hinting that Vijayan's "arrogance" had to be reined in.

RSP N.K. Premachandran, who retained his Kollam seat as part of the UDF, also slammed

"He never cared for the Left and the beating that his party took is just because of his arrogance," he said.

Both leader and state said that it was time for Vijayan to quit.

member and former also opined that leaders should always ensure that they are not above people.

CPI-M candidate M.B. Rajesh, who was aiming for a hat trick of wins from Palakkad but suffered a shock reverse, however claimed that there was "some conspiracy" behind the defeat of the Left.

