Akhilesh sacks party panelists

-
ALSO READ
Give report card of 5 yrs at Centre, 2 yrs in UP govt: Akhilesh to BJP
SP cancels appointment of all TV panellists
Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP govt over hooch deaths in Uttar Pradesh
Have knocked out BJP in first round of LS polls itself, claims SP chief Akhilesh
Congress betrayed us, says Akhilesh Yadav
-
In an unexpected development, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has sacked its panel of leaders who act as its spokespersons on television channels.
In a statement issued here on Friday, party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said: "The appointment of all party panelists has been cancelled on the directives of national President Akhilesh Yadav."
He further asked the TV channels not to invite any of the panelists for debates.
Apparently, the decision comes after the failure of the SP panelists to defend the poor performance of the SP-BSP alliance in the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.
--IANS
amita/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU