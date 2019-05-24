Uttar Pradesh to face by-elections in 11 Assembly seats

A total of 11 MLAs have been elected to the from this time and by-elections will be held in their constituencies.

The BJP had fielded four Ministers and five legislators in the battle. Two legislators from the and one each from the BSP and Apna Dal also contested the elections.

has won from the Allahabad Lok Sabha seat and the seat which she held will now be vacant.

Satyadev Pachauri has won the Kanpur Lok Sabha seat and his seat will face a by-election.

The third to have won the election is S.P. Singh Baghel from and by-elections will be held in his Assembly seat Tundla.

The fourth Minister, Mukut Bihari Varma, contested the Ambedkar Nagar seat but lost.

BJP MLA from Pratapgarh Sangam Lal Gupta is now the from Pratapgarh and by-elections are inevitable on his seat.

Saharanpur BJP MLA Pradeep Kumar has won the Kairana Lok Sabha seat and his seat will also see a by-election.

BJP MLA from Chitrakoot R.K. Singh Patel has won the Banda Lok Sabha seat while Barabanki MLA Upendra Rawat is now an form the same seat. Both these seats will have by-election.

has won the same Lok Sabha seat. In Aligarh, BJP MLA Rajvir Singh has scored a victory on the Hathras seat. Both these seats will soon fall vacant.

SP MLA will soon vacate his Rampur seat since he has won the Lok Sabha elections.

In Ambedkar Nagar, BSP MLA Ritesh Pandey has won the Lok Sabha elections and his seat will also be vacant.

A BJP said that the newly elected MPs will vacate their seats within a fortnight and by-elections could be held after monsoon.

