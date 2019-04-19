Sadhvi Pragya apologises for Karkare curse remark after row

BJP's Lok Sabha candidate Singh Thakur, who sparked a controversy on Friday by saying that had died during the 26/11 terror attack due to "her curse", apologised for her remark and termed him a "martyr".

Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, said she was taking back her remarks as she "felt that the enemies of the country are being benefited" from it.

"It was my personal I take back my statement and apologise," she told reporters hours after she made the controversial remarks.

At a public meeting in on Friday, Thakur, recounting the episode of her arrest and interrogation in the Malegaon case, said she was in a jail and the of the probe had called and said that she should be released as there was no evidence against her.

"Then asked me various questions and I replied 'God knows'. At this, Karkare said would he have to go to God to get the answers. Then, I told him that he would be destroyed and he was cursed... within a month and a half he fell victim to terrorist bullets.

"Hindus believe that a period of one-and-a-half month after anyone's birth or death is of ritual impurity. When Karkare asked me these questions, this period started for him and ended with him being killed by terrorists," she said.

The statement by Thakur, who had joined the BJP on Wednesday and was hours later named its candidate against former in Bhopal, draw flak from opposition parties such as the and the Aam Aadmi Party, who demanded the party apologise.

The also condemned her remarks.

accused Thakur of mocking Karkare's death.

"I live in We saw 26/11 at close quarters. Karkare stood up to save us from Pakistani terrorists. He was killed by them. BJP candidate from mocks his death," Jha said in a tweet.

lashed out at for insulting a decorated dead and accused her of dragging the current nationalism discourse to a new low.

In a hard-hitting reaction to the "sickening and repulsive" comment, he said: "That woman cannot be sane. No person in their sane mind can think or talk like that, and that too about a who sacrificed his life for the nation."

He also dismissed as "crap" the BJP's subsequent attempt to alienate itself from the controversial remarks by calling them the Sadhvi's personal opinion.

The said the nation is proud of Karkare who laid down his life fighting against the Pakistani terrorists during the 26/11 attack. "BJP must apologize for insulting Karkare."

Chief called the comments "disgraceful" and said her comment need to be condemned in strongest terms.

"BJP is showing its true colours and it must be shown it's place now," he tweeted.

also questioned the BJP for Thakur's comment.

"Hemant Karkare died fighting people not very different from yourself. He didn't die because a terror accused 'felt bad' and 'cursed' him. The man died fighting to protect our rights to vote and elect a government. How dare BJP insult our martyrs like this?" he asked.

In a tweet from its handle, the IPS (Central) Association said: "Ashok Chakra awardee late Hemant Karkare, IPS, made the supreme sacrifice fighting terrorists. Those of us in uniform condemn the insulting statement made by a candidate and demand that sacrifices of all our martyrs be respected."

