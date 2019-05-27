Safety was Veeru Devgan's top priority: B-Town

Back in the days when technology was not as advanced as today, choreographed some of the most interesting action sequences for Bollywood, making his actors' and stuntmen's safety top priority.

The Hindi film fraternity remembered all this and more about the veteran, who died here on Monday at the age of 85.

Remembering Veeru as a responsible director, told IANS: "He was such a caring who used to encourage us, but at the same time was very cautious about our safety. When he choreographed an action scene, he kept the safety in mind. He was such a wonderful human being."

Satish Kaushik, who had worked with him as an and director, was emotional after he returned from the funeral of his "Veeru paaji".

"He was such a gentleman. He was a ' ka puttar' in the true sense and had a huge heart. Everyone loved him so much... It was very sad to see him go away today," told IANS.

called Veeru a "great action director" who always gave top importance to the "safety of actors and his fighter team".

Veeru is best known for directing action sequences for films like "Himmatwala", "Mr. India", "Khatron Ke Khiladi", "Phool Aur Kaante", "Dilwale" and "Laal Badshah". He had also helmed the 1999 film "Hindustan Ki Kasam", starring his son and megastar

As the news of his demise broke, members of the film fraternity Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Sajid Khan, and visited the residence to pay condolences. Some even took to to pay tributes.

Filmmaker tweeted: " and I began our career together in the 1970s. 'Make Ajay a great actor,' I remember him telling me after Ajay's debut film became a big hit. "Ajay and I finally worked together in 'Zakhm', which won him his first National Award."

said Veeru was "extremely professional". He had worked with him in the movie "Ishq". "I'm very sad to hear about Veeruji passing away. I had the pleasure and privilege of working with Veeruji. He was an amazing person to work with, extremely professional and one of the best in his field," he added.

said Bollywood's action star Akshay Kumar: "Extremely sad to hear about the demise of Veeru Devgan, one of the finest action directors of our industry. My heartfelt condolences to and family."

Sanjay said he was a "gem of a person and extremely gifted".

Here's what other film fraternity members wrote:

Kunal Kohli: RIP Veeru Devganji. A legend of Left his mark at a time when 'pure action' without VFX was the order of the day. Heartfelt condolences to and May his soul rest in peace.

Suniel Shetty: Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of a great man Veeru Devgan! You are in our thoughts and prayers. My deepest and heartfelt condolences to you Ajay, and your family.

Varun Dhawan: RIP Veeru Devgan, heartfelt condolences to the Devgan family.

Rahul Dev: Saddened to know about the passing away of Veeru Devganji, best described as a great and a kind man.

Aneez Bazmee: There will be no better than you Veeruji. Will miss you.

Abbas Mustan: Our heartfelt condolences to Ajay, and the entire family on the sad demise of Veeru Devganji. May his soul rest in peace.

--IANS

sim/rb/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)