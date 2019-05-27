Johnny Galecki, Alaina Meyer going to have a boy

"The Big Bang Theory" star is going to have a son. Over the weekend, he and his girlfriend, Meyer, had a gender reveal party.

To announce the gender of their first child, the couple decided to have a party of sorts with different shades of blue. By the end of the reveal, the parents-to-be were happily covered in paint, reports etonline.com.

"To all those who voted boy, you were right!" Meyer shared on her Story. Galecki was also thrilled to share the news, captioning his picture from the party: "A day I'll never forget."

The 44-year-old announced earlier this month that he was going to be a father. "We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world," he gushed on

"We ask that you please respect our privacy during this celebratory time for us and our families. There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours."

--IANS

nn/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)