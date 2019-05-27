B-town mourns demise of Ajay Devgn's father Veeru

Ajay Devgn's father Veeru Devgan passed away earlier today after suffering a cardiac arrest, following which a number of celebrities extended condolences to the bereaved family.
A number of B-town stars thronged the residence of the 'Action Jackson' actor to pay homage to the late director.
Among the first ones to arrive at Ajay's residence was Sanjay Dutt, who was followed by Sunny and Bobby Deol. The trio was later joined by Shahrukh Khan, Mahesh Bhatt and Prakash Jha.
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also visited Ajay's home.
In addition to this, celebrities also shared their heartfelt condolences to the Devgan family on social media.
Anupam Kher, who has worked with Veeru in several films, took to Twitter to pay homage to the ace action director. "Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of #VeeruDevgan ji. Worked with him in so many movies. He was a great action director. To him, the safety of actors and his fighters team was of utmost importance. A kind man with a great sense of humor. Om Shanti," he wrote.
Madhuri Dixit Nene wrote, "Condolences to the Devgn family. Hope you'll find the courage to bear this loss. Bollywood has lost one of the finest action directors and an excellent person #Veerudevgan ji."
Sending out his prayers to the family, 'Hum Tum' director Kunal Kohli tweeted, " #RIP #VeeruDevgan ji. A legend of Hindi Cinema. Left his mark at a time when 'pure action', without vfx, was the order of the day. Heartfelt condolences to Ajay Devgn & Kajol. May his soul rest in peace. Prayers are with the family."
"Sincere condolences to the Devgan family on the passing away of the legendary Shri Veeru Devganji. Such a gentleman and the best in the business in his time. May God give him peace and the family strength to cope with this loss," Aftab Shivdasani tweeted.
Ranvir Shorey, who was last seen in 'Sonchiriya', tweeted, "Ajay Devgn Heartfelt condolences to you and the family. He was a kind, gentle and generous man. RIP."
Director duo Abbas-Mustan also extended condolences over Veeru's demise. " Our heartfelt condolences to Ajay Devgn and Kajol and entire family on the sad demise of Veeru Devgan ji .. May his soul rest in peace."
The body of the late action director has been brought to his residence and the funeral will be held later today at Vile Parle.
Veeru was suffering from breathing problems after which he was immediately admitted to Surya Hospital in Santa Cruz. However, his condition turned critical and he suffered a cardiac arrest.
Devgan has choreographed action scenes in more than 80 films including 'Hindustan Ki Kasam', where his son Ajay played the lead alongside Amitabh Bachchan. He was also the producer of the film.
He has also acted in a couple of films such as 'Sar Utha Ke Jiyo', 'Kranti', 'Mr. Natwarlal', and 'Muqabla', to name a few.
