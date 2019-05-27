B-town mourns demise of Ajay Devgn's father Veeru

Ajay Devgn's father Veeru passed away earlier today after suffering a cardiac arrest, following which a number of celebrities extended condolences to the bereaved family.

A number of B-town stars thronged the residence of the 'Action Jackson' to pay homage to the late

Among the first ones to arrive at Ajay's residence was Sanjay Dutt, who was followed by Sunny and The trio was later joined by Shahrukh Khan, and

and also visited Ajay's home.

In addition to this, celebrities also shared their heartfelt condolences to the family on

Anupam Kher, who has worked with Veeru in several films, took to to pay homage to the ace action "Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of #VeeruDevgan ji. Worked with him in so many movies. He was a great action To him, the safety of and his fighters team was of utmost importance. A kind man with a great sense of humor. Om Shanti," he wrote.

wrote, "Condolences to the Devgn family. Hope you'll find the courage to bear this loss. has lost one of the finest action directors and an excellent person #Veerudevgan ji."

Sending out his prayers to the family, 'Hum Tum' director tweeted, " #RIP #VeeruDevgan ji. A legend of Left his mark at a time when 'pure action', without vfx, was the order of the day. Heartfelt condolences to & May his soul rest in peace. Prayers are with the family."

"Sincere condolences to the family on the passing away of the legendary Shri Veeru Devganji. Such a gentleman and the best in the business in his time. May God give him peace and the family strength to cope with this loss," tweeted.

Ranvir Shorey, who was last seen in 'Sonchiriya', tweeted, " Heartfelt condolences to you and the family. He was a kind, gentle and generous man. RIP."

also extended condolences over Veeru's demise. " Our heartfelt condolences to and and entire family on the sad demise of ji .. May his soul rest in peace."

The body of the late has been brought to his residence and the funeral will be held later today at Vile Parle.

Veeru was suffering from breathing problems after which he was immediately admitted to in Santa Cruz. However, his condition turned critical and he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Devgan has choreographed action scenes in more than 80 films including 'Hindustan Ki Kasam', where his son Ajay played the lead alongside He was also the producer of the film.

He has also acted in a couple of films such as 'Sar Utha Ke Jiyo', 'Kranti', 'Mr. Natwarlal', and 'Muqabla', to name a few.

