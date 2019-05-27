Goodbye, Veeru Devgan! A glimpse of some of his most iconic films

The nation, with a heavy heart, bid adieu to Ajay Devgn's Veeru Devgan, who passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday in

The late encountered breathing trouble after which he was immediately admitted to Surya Hospital, At the hospital, his condition turned critical and he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Veeru is known for his iconic work in movies like 'Hindustan Ki Kasam', 'Mr. India', 'Roop Ki Raja', and 'Shahenshah', among many others. The renowned stunt has choreographed action sequences in nearly 80 films, with his main work in the 90s.

The late has also acted in a couple of films including 'Sar Utha Ke Jiyo', 'Kranti', 'Mr. Natwarlal', ' Singh', 'Muqabla' and 'Ek Khiladi Bawan Pattey'.

He made his directorial debut with 1999 film 'Hindustan Ki Kasam', featuring Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, and Sushmita Sen. This was his only film as a He even produced the movie.

As the nation mourns Devgan's demise, here's a look at some of his best work over the years:

Mr. India

One of the most memorable movies of all times, 'Mr. India' won a million hearts thanks to Sridevi and Anil Kapoor's crackling chemistry. Veeru worked as the in the film, which portrays the story of a poor but big-hearted man (played by Anil) who takes orphans to his home. After discovering that his father, who was a renowned scientist, had created a device that would make its user invisible, he fights to and the country from a megalomaniac.

Phool Aur Kaante

Who doesn't remember Ajay Devgn's iconic entry on two bikes? Well, his father was behind most of the hard work put into the legendary scene. Veeru worked as a in the film. The movie marked Ajay's debut and revolves around a young man (Ajay) who despises his father's (Amrish Puri) criminal profession to live a peaceful family life. However, fate has some other plans for him.

Ajay Devgn's entry standing on two bikes is remembered even today and has been recreated in many of his films.

Shahenshah

Shahenshah, another masterpiece of Indian cinema! Veeru worked as a in the iconic film, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Amrish Puri, Supriya Pathak, among others. The film revolves around (Big B) - a corrupt by day and a vigilante by night - who strives to make the city crime free.

Dilwale

directed various action scenes in starrer 'Dilwale'. The film went on to become one of the highest grossing Indian movies of 1994 and won several awards. The film revolves around a (Suniel Shetty) who finds out the truth about a mental patient (Ajay Devgn) and helps him bring the perpetrators to justice.

Veeru Devgan, who was born in Amritsar, directed action scenes in various other films like 'Kranti', 'Pukar', 'Himmatwala', 'Aaj Ka Arjun', 'Mr. Natwarlal', and 'Tridev'. Veeru served as on 'Vishwatma' and 'Mera Pati Sirf Mera Hai' and also produced the films 'Dil Kya Kare' and 'Singhasan'.

Veeru did stunt work for major heroes including Dilip Kumar, Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Rajesh Khanna, and Jeetendra, among others.

He also handled the action sequences for other films featuring Ajay including 'Jigar', 'Diljale', 'Jaan' and 'Ishq'.

His last film as a was the 1999 movie 'Gair'.

The veteran has given a definition to fight and action scenes in Indian cinema, his hard work and remarkable contribution will be remembered in the years to come.

