Bollywood's Veeru Devgan, father of Ajay Devgn, died here on Monday, family sources said. He was 85.

Veeru breathed his last on Monday afternoon at a hospital here due to age-related issues, according to a source.

Apart from directing action sequences, he had directed the 1999 film "Hindustan Ki Kasam", starring Ajay and megastar

The funeral will be held here at the on Monday evening.

"Sad to know that is no more. He was a genius in choreographing fights on the big screen when there were no facilities available. My heartfelt condolences to and the entire family," filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted.

"RIP A legend of Left his mark at a time when 'pure action' without VFX was the order of the day. Heartfelt condolences to and May his soul rest in peace. Prayers are with the family," Kunal Kohli wrote.

