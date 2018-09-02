Salma Hayek enjoys romantic day out in Venice

is enjoying her time with husband Francois-Henri

The 51-year-old and her French husband enjoyed a romantic boat ride during Film Festival on Friday. was spotted sweetly wrapping her arms around Pinault, 56, as the two admired the city's beauty.

For the day on the town, "The Hitman's Bodyguard" star wore a black blouse paired with a colourful floral skirt. She styled her hair in loose waves, reports people.com.

Meanwhile, opted for a white button-down paired with a navy blue blazer and shades.

Their outing comes just days after shared that surprised her with a vow renewal.

"The summer is coming to an end and my best moment was when my husband surprised me with a vow renewal- it was not what I would have chosen to wear to my wedding but I was told I was going to the spa," Hayek wrote on on Tuesday.

Hayek got married to Pinault on in 2009.

