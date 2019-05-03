Salman denies hosting event in Bijnor

Superstar has denied being a part of a charity event in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, which claims he will host and sponsor it.

Salman took to and shared a poster of the event being held in The poster explicitly states that the "Dabangg" star will be a part of the May 4 event, and that a 'Being Human Foundation' sponsoring it.

"Neither Being nor me are associated with this event in any way," Salman wrote on

The poster reads: " and Being Human Foundations presents live in "

A box below reads: "With coming - Guru Randhawa, Neha Kakkar, and "

On the acting front, Salman will next be seen in "Bharat" along with and The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is slated to release in June.

--IANS

