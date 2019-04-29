EVM malfunctioning galore in Uttar Pradesh

EVM malfunction was reported from a number of constituencies as polling began for the fourth phase of elections in for 13 Lok Sabha seats.

The seats where polling is being held are Kanpur, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farukkhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Akbarpur, Jalaun, Jhansi and Hamirpur.

The BJP had won 12 of the 23 seats in 2014. Kannauj was the only seat the BJP did not win - it was bagged by the

Meanwhile, polling was stalled on Monday in booths no 74 and 76 in Shahjahanpur.

Kannauj reported the maximum number of EVM glitches in Chibramau, where polling began almost two hours behind schedule, Tirwa, Bidhuna, Niboh, Gursahayganj, Mirgaion, Naipal, Nadasia and Atara villages.

In Kanpur, polling was delayed in Govind Nagar and due to EVM faults. This was also the case in six places in Jhansi.

EVMs were found to be faulty in Lalitpur, Akbarpur, Farukkhabad and Lakhimpur.

UP's said that the problems were being set right at the earliest so that polling could resume.

A total electorate of 2.38 crore is eligible to vote in this phase of polling.

The BJP has fielded candidates on all 13 seats while the BSP has put up candidates in six and the in seven seats.

The has candidates on 12 seats,. The party has stayed away from Kannauj where Dimple Yadav, wife of Akhilesh Yadav, is contesting.

