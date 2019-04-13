Sanju Samson right man for No. 4 slot: Gambhir

With the ICC 2019 just one and half months away, the dilemma over the No. 4 slot in the Indian batting-order still remains as Virat Kohli's recent experiments for the spot has not shown results.

In the recently concluded home-series against Australia, which the men in blue lost 3-2, Ambati Rayudu was experimented at the fourth position for the first three games however, he failed miserably with scores of 13, 18 and 2.

With the 15-member squad for the showpiece event to be announced on April 15, and most of the former cricketers speaking out about their preference for the No. 4 man, former opener on Saturday threw his weight behind opener

Samson is currently featuring for the Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing season of (IPL) and has smashed a fine hundred (102 unbeaten off 55) against the Sunrisers

He has also been amongst runs in the IPL with 146 runs from four games, averaging 48.67 with a decent strike-rate of 152.08. Sanju however, is yet to make his ODI debut.

Speaking on Game Plan: India's Road to show, the former opener said: "For me it's been very clear, and I see the right person who can fit No. 4 spot of the team. I have always believed in thinking out of the box and look for best quality players, Sanju would be the best pick."

Star Sports, the for the mega tournament will also on Monday broadcast the press conference where the Indian squad will be announced.

