Sanyo launches Nebula Series Smart TVs on Amazon

Expanding its TV portfolio, Sanyo, the Japanese brand, in association with India, has launched two variants of Smart LED TVs under its Nebula series

The new TVs will be available to customers on in at price-points of Rs 12,999 and Rs 22,999 respectively with easy financing options.

Sanyo's new Nebula series will have features such as YouTube, Netflix, Mirroring, In-Plane Switching (IPS) display technology. With Fast Cast and Mirroring, one can also seamlessly share their favourite mobile content right to the Nebula TV.

