Business Standard

Sanyo launches Nebula Series Smart TVs on Amazon

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Expanding its TV portfolio, Sanyo, the Japanese consumer electronics brand, in association with Amazon India, has launched two variants of Smart LED TVs under its Nebula series

The new TVs will be available to customers on Amazon.in at price-points of Rs 12,999 and Rs 22,999 respectively with easy financing options.

Sanyo's new Nebula series will have features such as YouTube, Netflix, Android Mirroring, In-Plane Switching (IPS) display technology. With Fast Cast and Android Mirroring, one can also seamlessly share their favourite mobile content right to the Sanyo Nebula TV.

--IANS

sn/prs

First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 20:48 IST

