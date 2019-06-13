Sanyo launches Nebula Series Smart TVs on Amazon

-
Expanding its TV portfolio, Sanyo, the Japanese consumer electronics brand, in association with Amazon India, has launched two variants of Smart LED TVs under its Nebula series
The new TVs will be available to customers on Amazon.in at price-points of Rs 12,999 and Rs 22,999 respectively with easy financing options.
Sanyo's new Nebula series will have features such as YouTube, Netflix, Android Mirroring, In-Plane Switching (IPS) display technology. With Fast Cast and Android Mirroring, one can also seamlessly share their favourite mobile content right to the Sanyo Nebula TV.
