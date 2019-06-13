NDMA to provide technical aid to cyclone-hit Odisha

The (NDMA) will provide technical assistance to cyclone Fani-hit Odisha for restoration of damaged infrastructure in the state, an said on Thursday.

member said all requisite assistance will be extended for repair and restore the power, telecom and housing sectors ravaged in the cyclone.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief on restoration measures taken in the aftermath of Fani that hit the Odisha coast on May 3. The delegation, which had also visited cyclone-affected areas to review the damage, lauded the state's efforts.

"Odisha has set new benchmarks in disaster management... now other states have to emulate if the experience and expertise of Odisha is recorded as a model at national and international level," said

Padhi said: "We are now in the phase of rehabilitation and restoration. We welcome the technical expertise and guidance from in these works."

He also said that the fund of Rs 1,000 crore announced by was exhausted and requested for early release of Rs 5,200 crore from the NDRF.

Padhi also requested the NDMA to ask the telecom companies to have a definite standard operating procedure and preparedness for dealing with a disaster situation as communication and data transfer is of crucial importance in relief and restoration works.

NDMA said that the field visit of the team to various cyclone-affected areas showed massive loss in housing, power distribution, telecom and livelihood sectors and they would work in close collaboration with the state in these areas.

appraised that around 1.35 lakh houses were damaged fully or severely while 1.4 lakh pucca and 1.72 kutcha houses were damaged partially.

Crop loss to the extent of 33 per cent and above took place in 1.46 lakh hectare because of the cyclone and heavy rainfall.

--IANS

cd/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)