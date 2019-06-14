Mueller probe: US House panel subpoenas Trump's ex-advisors

The U.S. House of has subpoenaed two witnesses of Robert Mueller's inquiry as part of its own investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, the panel announced.

The committee subpoenaed former and former Donald Trump campaign for "documents and testimony", reported, citing the panel's statement.

said that the committee is examining "deep counterintelligence concerns" raised in Mueller's investigative report, a redacted version of which was made public and to in April.

Flynn and Gates were "critical witnesses" for Mueller's investigation, but so far have refused to cooperate fully with Congress, the California Democrat said.

A retired U.S. Army lieutenant general, Flynn admitted lying to federal investigators about his conversations with the Russian to the and cooperated with Mueller for the investigation.

Gates pleaded guilty to conspiracy and false statement charges related to Ukrainian lobbying and political consulting work he did with Paul Manafort, former Trump campaign chair, who has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison.

Mueller concluded his 22-month investigation in March by submitting a report to

The report stated that there was no evidence that Trump's campaign conspired with the during the 2016 U.S. but didn't conclude if the had obstructed justice.

Instead, Mueller recounted 10 episodes involving Trump and discussed potential legal theories for connecting these actions to elements of an obstruction offense.

It was the that concluded that the Mueller did not have "sufficient" evidence to support a charge in the obstruction case, a move that has drawn scrutiny from Democrats.

