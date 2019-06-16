Sarfaraz trolled for not paying heed to Imran's advice

was trolled on after he did not pay heed to Imran Khan's advise about winning the toss and batting first in their high-voltage clash against here on Sunday.

Taking to ahead of the match, Imran said: "Today, given the intensity of the match, both teams will come under great mental pressure and the power of the mind will decide the outcome of the match. In Sarfaraz we are fortunate to have a & today he will have to be at his daring best.

"In order to have a winning offensive strategy Sarfaraz must go in with specialist batsmen and bowlers because "Raillu Kattas" rarely perform under pressure -- especially the intense kind that will be generated today. Unless pitch is damp, Sarfaraz must win the toss & bat."It seems the tweets didn't reach Sarfaraz, who won the toss and promptly put into bat under overcast conditions.

Imran, who led to their only victory in 1992, was proved right as piled on 336/5 riding Rohit Sharma's 140 and Virat Kohli's 77. K.L. Rahul also scored 57 as the Men in Blue took the bowlers to the cleaners.

Fans on felt that Sarfaraz missed a trick by not listening to the legendary all-rounder as barring (3/47), all the bowlers toiled. In the last five overs, Pakistan managed to keep the run flow in check to a certain extent but they still have an uphill task.

India have an all-win record against Pakistan at the World Cup, winning all six matches played between 1992 and 2015.

--IANS

dm/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)