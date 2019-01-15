Satyarthi foundation pledges support in tracking missing children at Kumbh

-
Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation, a leading child rights group, has mobilised hundreds of its volunteers for providing support to the authorities in Kumbh Mela 2019 to track the cases of missing children.
In Kumbh Mela 2013, nearly three lakh people had gone missing, which included thousands of children.
The stories of missing siblings has been part of the folklore for ages, so much so that many Bollywood films have had mentions of the parting of brothers at the Kumbh.
The Foundation has extended support to the government through multi-pronged intervention to facilitate a safe and secure pilgrimage for the visitors, an official said.
"The team of volunteers that will be deployed in and around the stall in the Mela premises will not only trace the cases of lost and found individuals but also disseminate information on child related issues," Bidhan Chandra Singh, Executive Director, Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation (KSCF) told IANS.
