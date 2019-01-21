Saudi Arabia to be crucial to India growth story: Swamy

will be a key in India's growth story, P.R. Kumaraswamy, and co-author of "India's Saudi Policy: Bridge to the Future", asserted during the launch of the book here on Monday.

Launched at the (JNU) here by Subramanian Swamy, who painted the middle-eastern country as one of the forces will have to balance, along with and Israel, the book has also been authored by academic Muddassir Quamar, who is an Associate Fellow in the Institute for Defence Studies & Analyses, and holds a Ph.D in Studies.

The book traces India's Saudi policy and locates the current state of bilateral relations and the challenges it faces.

It argues that during the Cold War, the relations were largely shaped by the factor which in turn inhibited both sides from exploring the importance and value of one another. As a result, the relations were largely transactional and marginal.

"The end of the coincided with two interesting developments, namely, significant growth in India's economic power and influence and the de-hyphenation of from its policy. This resulted in greater political engagements between and and was strengthened by the growing trade ties," a note by the publisher said.

" is now regionally assertive and regionally strong at its own level, and more or less on an equal footing. India can be a power on its own and can also be a power on its own. So, it's almost equal," Kumaraswamy told IANS on the sidelines of the launch.

What does the book touch upon?

"Along with chapters on migration and the Palestine and factors, we've delved into factors like economy, energy, security, trade and history, and where things went wrong," added the professor of contemporary Studies.

The book is priced at Rs 6,000 on

--IANS

sj/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)