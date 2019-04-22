SC dismisses plea against Jayalalithaa memorial

-
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking a stay on the plan to construct a memorial for former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J. Jayalalithaa on the Marina Beach in Chennai.
Advocate M.L. Ravi had sought the stay, which was earlier also dismissed by the Madras High Court in January.
