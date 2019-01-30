JUST IN
SC introduces new method of listing fresh cases

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court on Wednesday introduced a new mechanism of listing fresh and urgent cases within a week. The new system will be effective from February 4, a statement said on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court said in a circular: "Fresh matters verified on Friday in the post lunch session, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday in the pre-lunch session i.e up to 1 p.m. shall be listed on Friday in the same week and those verified on Tuesday in the post lunch session, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in the pre-lunch session i.e up to 1 p.m. be listed on Monday in the next week."

The final cause list of cases for Monday will be uploaded on the top court's website on Friday in the previous week and that of Friday on Tuesday in the same week.

Earlier, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had said that the lawyer can mention their matter seeking urgency before the top court registrar if they cannot wait for four days.

On October 3, Chief Justice Gogoi temporarily disallowed the practice of mentioning of urgent matters by lawyers. He had also said that the parameters for mentioning were being worked out.

A mentioning is a process where a lawyer can request for urgent hearing in his case and seek relief on urgent basis.

