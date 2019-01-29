SC nod sought for releasing land to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, others

-
The Centre on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking its nod for giving a part of the 67 acres of undisputed land to the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and other original owners.
The top court was moved for the modification of its March 31, 2003 order, directing the observance of status quo on the acquired 67 acres of undisputed land.
The Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, which has right over 42 acres of this 67 acres, had moved the government seeking return of those 42 acres.
