1 student killed in Japan stabbing spree

One female student was killed and 17 others were injured after a man attacked them with knives while they were waiting for their school bus on Tuesday in the Japanese city of Kawasaki, police said.

The victim and the 15 other injured are students of the Caritas elementary school, a private Catholic school, reports

The two other injured were unidentified adults.

The suspect, a man in his 50s, had knives in both his hands and stabbed the victims before stabbing himself in the neck, the police said. He died after being taken to a hospital.

According to witnesses, the suspect was shouting "I'm going to kill you" during the rampage.

The police retrieved two knives believed to have been used in the attack at the scene and are trying to identify the suspect.

Mass stabbings are rare in and make national headlines, reported.

In 2016, 19 people were killed in a stabbing spree at a care home for disabled people. It was the deadliest mass killing in since the end of World War II.

The incident took place during US Donald Trump's visit to the country.

Speaking aboard a Japanese helicopter carrier, Trump said the American people grieved for the victims' families.

