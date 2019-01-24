SC sets aside dismissal of Lt. Gen. Avadesh Prakash in Sukna land scam

The on Thursday set aside the dismissal of from the for his alleged role in Sukna land scam, holding that punishment was disproportionate to one minor charge being proved against him.

Setting aside the dismissal of and its upholding by the Armed Forces Tribunal, the bench of Justice A.K. Sikri, Justice and Justice directed that he be paid all the retrial and pension benefits from the date of retirement.

The court gave the three months to clear all the dues of

The inquiry involving Lt. Gen. Avadesh Prakash and Lt. Gen. in the Sukna land scam case was ordered by the then of Staff, (Retd), who is now the The AFT had early quashed the in 2014.

Setting aside the AFT's decision, Justice Sikri described as its order "contradictory," saying as on the one hand the tribunal upheld the decision of dismissal, but at the same time awarded the grant of pension from the date of its order.

Noting that the Court Marshal while not holding Lt Gen. Avadesh Prakash guilty of the main charge, had said that three other charges, which were minor in nature, stand proved against him.

However, two of the three charges were quashed by the AFT.

Holding that dismissal of Avadesh Prakash on the basis of his found guilty of a minor charge was "disproportionate", Justice Sikri said it could not be used to erase the unblemished record of his 39-year service to the Army.

The court also held that the GCM that was constituted to inquire into charges against Lt. Gen. Avadesh Prakash was not in terms of the Army Act as it comprised one and four Major Generals.

According to the statute, the GCM to inquire into the conduct of should have comprised officers of his rank and not lower to his rank.

